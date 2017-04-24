Registration open for JCPS kindergarten readiness camp - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Registration open for JCPS kindergarten readiness camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's only April, but it's already time to start thinking about camp. JCPS kindergarten readiness camp, that is.

Registration is now open for Camp Ready 4K, which prepares incoming kindergarten students for school.

The camp will be held at ten locations across Louisville, beginning July 5.

Students will get instruction from early childhood instructors and teachers for six hours each weekday for four weeks

The camps are free and include breakfast, lunch and bus transportation.

Click here for more information.

Registration closes May 12.

