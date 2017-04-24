LACETT | Senior LPGA Championship coming to Pete Dye Course - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Senior LPGA Championship coming to Pete Dye Course

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – The first ever Senior LPGA Championship will take place this summer at the Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Indiana.

The LPGA and French Lick Resort announced a multi-year agreement for the event on Monday. The tournament will be televised by the Golf Channel

This year's event will take place from July 10th to July 12th. A field of 81 players will include some hall of famers, current LPGA players and anyone over the age of 45 who has won a major.

