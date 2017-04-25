Graduating college student goes viral with tweet about step father's doubt in him

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WDRB) -- A graduating college senior is going viral for a tweet about his step father's doubt that he could earn a degree.

Eastern Michigan University Daivon Reeder posted a picture of himself in his cap and gown. The caption read "My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate.....4 years later he in jail & I'm well.."

The 22-year-old says he doesn't hold anything against his step-father, but he does say his words stuck with him for his four years in college. Now, Reeder is graduating with a degree in criminal justice.

The tweet he posted has been liked nearly 150,00 times and retweeted more than 600,000 times. Comments on his page include everything from congratulations to job offers. And one highlight was a little inspiration from comedian and host Steve Harvey, who wrote "Young man, thank you for not letting someone else's low expectations for your life stop you from being great. Salute."

Reeder will graduate on Saturday, April 29.

