UPDATE: I-64 west near Blankenbaker Parkway re-opens after fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of I-64 west near Blankenbaker Parkway have re-opened after a fatal crash.

Jeffersontown Police say one person is dead after the crash, which happened Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a crash on I-64 west at mile marker 14, near Blankenbaker Parkway.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Kenneth Hatmaker says the crash involved a pickup truck and passenger car. Officials say around 7:50 a.m. the pickup truck, which was traveling fast, rear-ended the passenger car, which was moving slowly.

Investigators say the car was stuck in rush hour traffic and the collision caused it to land on the side of the road.

Emergency crews had to rescue four people from the car. One person died at the scene and three others were taken to University Hospital and Norton Children's.

The person who died was not wearing a seat belt, according to authorities. That person's name has not been released.

Chief Hatmaker says the person who died was an adult sitting in the backseat. Chief Hatmaker says two of the passengers were adults and two were children.

At this time, officials aren't releasing information about the conditions of the other passengers in the car.