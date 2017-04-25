Scott Baio explains remarks on Erin Moran after backlash - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Scott Baio explains remarks on Erin Moran after backlash

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - Scott Baio says he was responding to media reports when he suggested the death of his former "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi" co-star Erin Moran may have been due to substance abuse problems.

Authorities in Indiana said Monday that Moran likely died from cancer at her home on Saturday at the age of 56.

Earlier in the day, Baio told New York's WABC radio about Moran's death that "if you do drugs or drink, you're going to die," but added that he didn't know if drugs or alcohol were the cause.

Baio's comments drew a backlash on social media. He clarified in a Facebook post that he had heard reports that Moran died of a heroin overdose and the radio interview took place before authorities mentioned her cancer.

Baio says he's "heartbroken" over Moran's death.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.