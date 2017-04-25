Forecastle's 2017 late-night show lineups announced - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Forecastle's 2017 late-night show lineups announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forecastle producers have announced the lineup for the 2017 late-night shows this summer. 

Yacht Rock Revue™ will take over the Belle of Louisville on Friday, July 14. Known as the Greatest Show on Surf, this nautical-themed group will feel right at home on the Ohio River, taking their act to the high seas with epic (spot-on) covers of classics by Hall & Oates, Steely Dan, and so much more.

On Saturday, July 15, the legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band will be joined by special Forecastle guests to transform the historic Belle of Louisville into our very own New Orleans French Quarter. The band will bring a taste of The Big Easy to Louisville, performing its one-of-a-kind jazz onboard America’s oldest steamboat.

“Those who have had the chance to attend one of our late-night shows know about the amazing vibe that is created in an intimate, historic venue like the Belle. It’s one of those ‘only at Forecastle’ experiences that can just be so special,” said Forecastle’s Captain JK McKnight.

Back on land, Headliners Music Hall will keep the party going late with Real Estate and special guest on Friday, July 14 and The New Pornographers with special guest on Saturday, July 15. Doors open at 11 p.m. EDT and music starts at midnight for all shows.

Current Forecastle weekend pass and daily ticket holders (as of Monday, April 24 at midnight) will have access to an exclusive presale to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. EDT.

Ticket buyers should check their inbox for full details. Presale runs from Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. EDT until Thursday, April 27 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit forecastlefest.com/late-night-shows.

