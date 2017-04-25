Police say Louisville man stabbed and robbed victim - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Louisville man stabbed and robbed victim

Posted: Updated:
Antonio Chandler (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Antonio Chandler (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed and robbed a victim.

Antonio Chandler, 29, was arrested April 18. According to a police report, Chandler chased a victim into an alley in the area of 38th and Market Streets on April 8.

Police say Chandler pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the face, neck and back, causing serious injury.

Authorities say Chandler took the victim's wallet, which contained about $100 cash.

Chandler is also charged with first-degree robbery.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

