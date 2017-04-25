Prospect man arrested after crash on local golf course fairway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prospect Police say they arrested a drunk driver after he crashed into two light poles and damaged the fairway at a local golf course.

"I saw a light pole down on the main street and thought someone missed their turn," said Drew Haynes, Hunting Creek Country Club member.

A missed turn or misreading the greens created what golfers call a "hazard" on the course.

"It was pretty ugly this morning. He drove across the fairway, got stuck in a wooded area and a tow truck had to pull him out," Ted Willard, golf course superintendent, said.

Prospect Police were also called to the scene because of the light poles, but the investigation quickly moved to the golf course.

"You can see that it is easily 200 yards that he has driven across the golf course, down into the ditch," Chief Jeff Sherrard said.

Sherrard said officers ran the license plate on the car and it led them to the home of Charles Zanetis.

"He was staggering about as he came to the door ... when they saw him coming through the house, he appeared to be under the influence," Sherrard said.

Zanetis is not a member of the club, but police say he admits driving the 18th hole.

"He immediately stated that, 'I left my car over on the golf course, it's stuck in a ditch and I am going to have AAA come and get it in the morning," Sherrard said.

Instead, the car was impounded and Zanetis was taken into custody.

Hunting Creek is known for its beautiful fairways and greens and rolling hills, but the crash left tire marks across the course, which the grounds crew was able to get together before Tuesday's first tee time.

"Glad everybody is fine, and we expect to play 18 holes," Drew Haynes said.

Zanetis is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree criminal mischief and driving without insurance.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.