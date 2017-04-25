Artists take over Churchill Downs Opening Night for 'Awards in the Arts'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - For the second year, Awards in the Arts helps kick off Derby week at Churchill Downs during "Opening Night" on Saturday, April 29th.

Opening Night is the first event of Churchill Downs Racetrack's 2017 Spring Meet, which ends with a Downs After Dark night racing event on Friday, June 30.

Awards in the Arts is co-hosted by Fund for the Arts, Jennifer Lawrence Foundation and Churchill Downs.

The evening features live arts performances throughout the racetrack recognizing artists in our community.

More than 150 local artists will participate in more than 20 live performances in music, dance, fashion, visual arts and other medium.

This year's local award winners include Kentucky Shakespeare, Louisville Story Program, La'Nita Rocknettes School of Dance, Paul Owen and Rachel Mauser.

The 2017 national award winners include Academy Award-winner Stephen Gaghan and actor Tim Daly.

The seven award recipients will be featured on the Big Board during the night.

General Admission: $10

Reserved Seating: $20

Reserved Dining: $70

Gates Open: 5 p.m.

A portion of the evening's proceeds will benefit the Fund for the Arts.

