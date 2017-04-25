BOZICH | WKU's Forrest Lamp on PB&J route to WKU's first NFL first-rounder

Former U of L quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will answer questions from the media for first time in 11 months Thursday. Bridgewater, Calvin Pryor and Marcus Smith face uncertain NFL futures.More >>
September games that matter for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and WKU. Phil Steele's warning for the Cards. Nick Saban's warning for high school football. The Monday Muse.
Notes on Rick Pitino, Archie Miller, Tom Crean, Scott Davenport, Wade Houston, Dan McHale, Dennis Felton and more from a weekend of AAU hoops in Louisville.
Trinity junior David Johnson is drawing more attention from college coaches. Romeo Langford is resting a minor injury. IU commit Jerome Hunter has relaxed after picking the Hoosiers.
Rick Bozich presents his Friday Follies with a look at departing Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze, O.J. Simpson winning parole and a Big Ten basketball scheduling air ball.
Jeff Brohm is already earning As as he tries to develop a winning and entertaining style of football at Purdue -- just as he did at Western Kentucky.
The NBA Summer League finally ended Monday night -- and Donovan Mitchell (Louisville), Bam Adebayo (Kentucky) and Troy Williams (Indiana) earned the top local grades.
Indiana coach Archie Miller's first recruiting class has picked up three commitments since Sunday, including the first player from South Bend in 45 years.
Peyton Siva was a captain of the University of Louisville's 2013 NCAA championship team. Chane Behanan was a key ingredient in the championship, with 24 points and 17 rebounds in the second halves of the Cardinals two Final Four victories.
The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.
NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.
The one person he blames for the sex scandal and the NCAA sanctions.
The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.
The committee says it believes student athletes deserve a proper environment.
University of Louisville Interim President Greg Postel says the university will appeal an NCAA requiring punishing the school for a sex scandal involving U of L recruits and players.
A timeline of key events during the NCAA investigation into a sex-for-recruits scandal within the University of Louisville basketball program.
