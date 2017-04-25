zSpace virtual reality bus makes stop at U of L

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mobile classroom comes to Louisville.

The zSpace virtual reality bus made a stop on Tuesday morning at the University of Louisville.

It shows students and teachers how schools across the country are incorporating virtual reality into their lesson plans.

Through zSpace, students can do things, ranging from dissecting organs to diving into volcanoes.

But that's not all.



"It's giving students an immersive environment where they can take concepts they have typically read about and watched videos about, or even seen pictures of and allows them to experience this content in a hands on way. We see students doing everything from creating art projects to manipulating variables in physics to dissecting the human body with different software components," said Joe Parlier, regional director for zSpace.

No headsets are required, just simple 3D glasses.

