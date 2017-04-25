POLICE: People who spread oil around State Capitol agree to pay - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: People who spread oil around State Capitol agree to pay for damage; meant no harm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says officials have identified the people who spread oil around the State Capitol as part of "some sort of ritual" -- and no charges will be filed.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say five people got out of a newer model black Chrysler 300 in front of the Governor's Mansion and spread "some sort of oil" in several places-- including on the capitol steps-- causing them to stain.

Deputies say they don't think the people who caused the damage meant any harm and says the people agreed to pay for the damage.

