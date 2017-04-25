City leaders christen downtown Louisville 'The Bourbon District'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of downtown Louisville has a new name: the Bourbon District.

City leaders made the announcement this morning outside of the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

"Bourbon is more than just our signature drink," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

"It's a critical part of our history and culture. And you know how when you're involved with something and you say, 'This is really working?' I mean, it's this authenticity that we've had that bourbon is unique to us in Kentucky and Louisville and Bardstown. You can't get it anywhere else."

The first phase of the Bourbon District is concentrated between 4th Street and 6th Street. Banners and signs give visitors a strong taste of the history of Bourbonism in Louisville. Distilleries in the district like Angel's Envy, Evan Williams, Kentucky Peerless and the Jim Beam Urban Still House also have a new historic site sign.

More signs will be added in the future along Main Street from Jackson to 10th Street and down 4th Street between Main and Broadway.

As distilleries continue to open downtown, there's no telling how far the Bourbon District will stretch in the future.

