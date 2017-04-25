OPEN LETTER: Husband of late actress Erin Moran says she planned to attend Thunder Over Louisville

Authorities say some of the girls in the photos and videos were toddlers.

Authorities say some of the girls in the photos and videos were toddlers.

The change comes following a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair on a ride operated by a different company.

The change comes following a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair on a ride operated by a different company.

LAt least one person was killed after an accident involving a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday.

LAt least one person was killed after an accident involving a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday.

Police say a Louisville man is facing several charges after several examples of child pornography were found in his possession.

Police say a Louisville man is facing several charges after several examples of child pornography were found in his possession.

Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.

Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.

According to a news release, 56-year-old Jesus Chavez is the owner and operator of Drain Pro, a general maintenance company.

According to a news release, 56-year-old Jesus Chavez is the owner and operator of Drain Pro, a general maintenance company.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The husband of the late actress Erin Moran spoke out about her death in an open letter that was posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

In it, he provides details about the illness that claimed her life -- and reveals he and his wife were planning to attend Thunder Over Louisville this past weekend.

The text of the open letter, which was reposted on actor Scott Baio's Facebook page, is below:

Erin and I met 4/22/1992 and parted ways 4/22/2017. We were planning to go to Thunder Over Louisville to celebrate. She was feeling fine on our anniversary 11-23-2016. Maybe four or five days after we got back Erin woke up and had about a dime size blood stain on her pillowcase. She said

I think i bit my tongue. A couple days go by and there's a bigger spot of blood. We get like 4 days into December, there's more blood. I get a flashlight and say let me look. It was not her tongue it was her tonsil on the left side. I thought it was tonsillitis. So we went to an ENT who said they wanted to biopsy it. It came back squamous cell carcinoma. She started radiation and chemo. Five days a week radiation and chemo only on Thursdays. We did that the whole time. It got so bad so fast. By the middle of February, Erin could no longer speak or eat or drink. She had a feeding tube implant and i feed her 6 to 8 times a day. She was still happy, she was active, she texted people on her phone all day. On the 21st she was having trouble breathing. She woke up on the 22nd, she was not 100%. She needed Kleenex, so i went to the store and came back. She was there watching T.V in bed. I laid down next to her held her right hand in my left. I feel asleep woke up about a hour later still holding her hand and she was gone, she was just gone.. Norton Cancer Institute never said how bad it was.. The coroner told me it was really really bad. It had spread to her spleen, she had alot of fluid in her lungs and part of her brain was infected. The coroner said even if she was in the hospital being pumped full of antibiotics she still would not of made it. He said it was the best that she was with me and went in her sleep. So that's it. PLEASE feel free to send the above to Any and ALL news outlets The press has been relentless. they knock on the door constantly. Thank you Harrison County Sheriff's I Called last night and they came out ran them off got up this morning they were all back sheriffs ran them all off again. the last time two cop cars ran off the last ones right before it got dark. we will see what tomorrow brings.... PEACE my friends.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.