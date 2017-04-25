WATCH LIVE AT 3 PM: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to discuss upcoming retirement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hendrick Motorsports says Dale Earnhardt Jr. informed his team of his decision to retire early Tuesday, though he first discussed retirement with his boss on March 29.

Earnhardt and team owner Rick Hendrick have scheduled a news conference to discuss his decision. It's set to start at 3 p.m.

Earnhardt has won NASCAR's most popular driver award a record 14 times. He has 26 career Cup victories and is a two-time champion of NASCAR's second-tier series. But the son of the late champion has never won a Cup title. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native in his 18th full-time season at the Cup level and he made his 600th career series start earlier this year.

Earnhardt has driven for Hendrick since 2008 after a nasty split with Dale Earnhardt Inc., the team founded by his father but run by his stepmother. He was unhappy with the direction of DEI since his father's 2001 death in a last-lap accident at the Daytona 500, and a frosty relationship with his stepmother led him to bolt to NASCAR's most powerful team.

