Woman dies after crash on Newburg Road near Champions Trace Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has died as a result of head injuries sustained in a serious crash in West Buechel Tuesday afternoon. She has been identified as 67-year-old Alice Jones. 

Metrosafe tells WDRB it happened on Newburg Road, near Champions Trace Lane, just before 2:30 p.m. 

According to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley,Jones was traveling westbound on Champions Trace Lane when she ran the red light at the end of the intersection with Newburg Road. 

She struck a man driving a second vehicle, traveling southbound on Newburg Road. Upon impact, the woman's vehicle rotated and came to a stop off the road.

Jones was transported to the hospital where she died on Friday as a result of her injuries. 

The driver of the second vehicle was also transported to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries. 

Newburg Road was closed during cleanup and investigation by the LMPD traffic unit.

No charges are expected in the crash. 

