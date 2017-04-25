Louisville leaders don jeans ahead of 'Denim Day' to bring aware - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville leaders don jeans ahead of 'Denim Day' to bring awareness to sexual assault

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community leaders donned denim to bring awareness to sexual assault on Tuesday.

It happened at the Center for Women and Families ahead of Denim Day on Wednesday.

Denim Day started in 1999 after an Italian high court overturned a rape conviction because the victim was wearing tight jeans.

Attorney General Andy Beshear says every victim deserves to get justice.

"They need our help," Beshear said. "They need to believe that we are seeking justice for them from moment one. The victim-centered model is that model where no one's ever asked, 'What were you wearing?' 'Why were you out that late at night?' because no survivor -- no victim -- ever makes a decision that ever makes them in any way responsible for a crime perpetrated against them."

Denim Day is observed around the entire world.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.