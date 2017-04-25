'Girls' actress Lena Dunham coming to Lexington in June - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Girls' actress Lena Dunham coming to Lexington in June



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Girls" actress Lena Dunham will stop in Kentucky as part of her new tour.

Now that the HBO series has wrapped up its six-year run, the women behind the series are focusing on their other female-centered project: turning their digital newsletter, Lenny, into a real-life experience.

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner are bringing LennyLetter.com to life as a variety show. The co-founders of the digital newsletter announced Tuesday that they'll take the "Lenny: America IRL" tour to six cities, including Lexington, Kentucky. 

Dunham will perform at the Lexington Opera House on June 1. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28. 

Dunham said she was inspired to create opportunities for women to gather and share ideas after the contentious presidential election.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

