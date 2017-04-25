Louisville Metro Animal Services makes changes to curb overcrowd - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Animal Services makes changes to curb overcrowded shelters

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Curbing overcrowding, by changing the process of pet surrendering.

Beginning May 1, Louisville Metro Animal Services will only accept pet surrenders by appointment.

Right now, shelters accept animals on the spot, even if the shelter is full.

It's expected to take about two business days to schedule an appointment.

LMAS says that will give pet owners a little more time to decide if they really want to surrender.

Last year, nearly 2,000 pets were surrendered.

So far this year, there's been more than 600.

