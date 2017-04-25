UPDATE: Jeffersontown assault suspect's charges upgraded to murder after victim dies

NOTE: Originally it was reported that a man named "Frank Henry" was arrested for the assault. According to court documents, "Frank Henry" is an alias for "Justin Kase."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was originally charged with first-degree assault for kicking a man in the head several times is now facing a murder charge after the victim of the assault has died.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted 49-year-old Justin Kase for murder on Monday.

Police arrested Kase last Tuesday at his home in the 200 block of Daleview Lane, near Brownsboro Road.

According to an arrest report, Kase was involved in a fight with 41-year-old Michael Ryan Flinchum in Jeffersontown on April 18. The incident happened on Locust Avenue, near Watterson Trail.

Investigators say Kase threw Flinchum on the ground and kicked him in the head several times while wearing steel-toed boots. Flinchum was taken to Baptist East Hospital, where he died the next day.

The coroner's office listed Flinchum's cause of death as "blunt impact injuries to the head and neck."

The people who lived near Kase say things got out of control quickly the day of the incident, and that some neighbors tried to stop it.

"There was a couple people trying to pull the guy off of him," said Ray Dennison. "They couldn't do it. He must have been pretty upset to kick someone's head in."

After Flinchum's death, Jeffersontown Police Chief Ken Hatmaker said the police department would be in contact with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to discuss the possibility of upgraded charges against Kase.

On Monday, the grand jury indicted case on the new murder charge.

