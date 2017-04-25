LMPD officer helps Good Samaritan rescue 2 people from burning c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officer helps Good Samaritan rescue 2 people from burning car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer and a passerby are being praised for their selfless actions after they pulled two people from a burning car.

Officers responded to a crash at Bardstown Road and Douglass Blvd in early February. They say a car had burst into flames after crashing into a utility pole.
When Officer Jeff Rogers arrived, a Good Samaritan was in the process of pulling out the unconscious driver.

Officer Rogers went to the other of the vehicle, and pulled the passenger out just before the car was completely engulfed in flames. 

Both the officer and the Good Samaritan will be nominated for a life-saving award. 

