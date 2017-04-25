RiverLink says call wait times down sharply - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RiverLink says call wait times down sharply

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Customer service agents for the RiverLink toll system have significantly reduced call wait times that at one point exceeded one hour, according to a project official.

It now takes an average of about 10 minutes to reach a call center representative, down from 64 minutes during the first month of tolling in January, RiverLink spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said.

She cautioned that callers can be on hold longer during busy periods, such as Mondays and during the midday hours.

“Customer service is still an area where we want to see improvement,” Peterson told reporters on Monday. “There have already been some improvements, but there is still work to do.”

Relying on an internal report from RiverLink operator Kapsch TrafficCom, WDRB News reported last month that only 17 percent of calls to an Austin, Texas call center were answered in January.

The report was obtained under Kentucky’s open records law. It found that four percent of the calls were answered within a “targeted service level” of 30 seconds.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has denied WDRB’s requests for the Kapsch monthly reports for February and March, saying they are “preliminary” documents that can be withheld under the law.

A Kapsch subcontractor, Municipal Services Bureau, operates the Texas call center for RiverLink. Peterson has said 20 workers were answering calls at the end of January – roughly one month after tolling began – but that staffing level was “nowhere close to enough.”

There are now more than 60 workers at the call center, with another 22 set to start once their training class ends soon, she said Monday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

