WDRB-TV employee climbs to the top of Reddit after girlfriend's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WDRB-TV employee climbs to the top of Reddit after girlfriend's birthday surprise

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A birthday surprise for a WDRB-TV employee is going viral.

Matt Boyle works in the production department at WDRB-TV.

For his 28th birthday, his girlfriend, Whitney, decided to surprise him by dressing up as him. It took her 30 minutes to apply makeup, contour her face, and apply fake facial hair. She also put her hair in a high ponytail, teased it and pinned it.

Boyle posted a picture of the two of them to Reddit on Tuesday morning. After five hours, the post shot to the top of the home page and garnered over 1,600 comments.

Boyle has since been contacted by several national news outlets interested in doing a story.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.