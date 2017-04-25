Heine Brothers' Coffee celebrates opening of Hikes Point location with giveaways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heine Brothers' Coffee is set to open its biggest shop yet in Hikes Point.

The company's newest store at 3965 Taylorsville Road near Hikes Lane opened Wednesday. The 3,000 square-foot coffee shop includes a drive-thru window.

To celebrate, April 26 and 27 beginning at 5:30 a.m., the first 250 customers at the Hikes Point location will receive a coupon good for a free Vint Julep coffee drink during Derby week.

An official grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Friday. The first 400 customers on Friday will receive a gift pack which includes a limited-edition Hikes Point neighborhood collectors mug, and discounts through May. In addition, a drawing will be held for one $100 gift card.

"We like to consider ourselves the local option with 14 convenient locations for the serious coffee shopper," said Mike Mays, president of Heine Brothers' Coffee. "But we also don't want our stores to have attitude. We want people that have never been to a coffee shop to feel welcome here and feel comfortable coming in too."

Heine Brothers' President Mike Mays says they're also preparing to hire their 250th employee.

"We will soon be hiring our 250th employee," said Mays. "That’s proof positive that Louisvillians are loyal to local.

Store hours at the Hikes Point location are Monday through Saturday 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

