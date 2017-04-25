Major renovations begin on 10th Street in Jeffersonville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Major renovations begin on 10th Street in Jeffersonville

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- East 10th Street in Jeffersonville is about to undergo a major renovation. 

"Where we stand here today is about to be the biggest economic boom for retail the city of Jeffersonville has ever seen," said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore.

The $9 million project will include road widening, added turn lanes and sidewalks on 10th Street from Allison Lane to I-265. 

It comes as Baptist Healthcare is building a new campus off 10th Street. 

Moore says new shops and restaurants are coming as well.

The improvement project is expected to take seven months to finish. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.