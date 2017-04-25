Indiana's governor to sign several controversial bills - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana's governor to sign several controversial bills

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor says he'll sign several controversial bills.

Those measures include increasing parental abortion notification rights, permitting the use of marijuana-derived medicine and allowing Statehouse employees to carry guns.

Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement in a news conference Tuesday morning.

Lawmakers adjourned Saturday after passing a two-year budget and approving an infrastructure funding plan that will raise fuel taxes.

