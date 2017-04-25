Kentucky State Police troopers give teddy bears to dozens of pat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State Police troopers give teddy bears to dozens of patients at Norton Children's Hospital

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State troopers gave "Trooper Teddy" teddy bears to dozens of patients at Norton Children's Hospital on Tuesday.

Troopers say they just wanted to lift spirits and show support for children facing medical therapies at the hospital.

KSP posted pictures of today's visit on its Twitter page.

The Trooper Teddy program has provided bears to children in various distressing situations since 1989. It was designed to establish trust between the trooper and the child, and to reduce stress for the child.

