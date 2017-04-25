University of Louisville Foundation approves first detailed budget, sacks law and accounting firms

According to a news release, 56-year-old Jesus Chavez is the owner and operator of Drain Pro, a general maintenance company.More >>
According to a news release, 56-year-old Jesus Chavez is the owner and operator of Drain Pro, a general maintenance company.More >>
Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.More >>
Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.More >>
A crash involving a semi and a passenger car shut down Interstate 265 near Old Henry Road on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A crash involving a semi and a passenger car shut down Interstate 265 near Old Henry Road on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police say it appears to have been a random assault.More >>
Police say it appears to have been a random assault.More >>
Police say a Louisville man is facing several charges after several examples of child pornography were found in his possession.More >>
Police say a Louisville man is facing several charges after several examples of child pornography were found in his possession.More >>
The change comes following a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair on a ride operated by a different company.More >>
The change comes following a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair on a ride operated by a different company.More >>
LAt least one person was killed after an accident involving a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday.More >>
LAt least one person was killed after an accident involving a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday.More >>
Authorities say some of the girls in the photos and videos were toddlers.More >>
Authorities say some of the girls in the photos and videos were toddlers.More >>
A special government fund set up in 1983 to help pay for uninsured patients at University of Louisville Hospital, the city’s safety net hospital for the poor, will be dissolved soon as officials say it’s no longer needed because of Kentucky’s expansion of Medicaid.More >>
A special government fund set up in 1983 to help pay for uninsured patients at University of Louisville Hospital, the city’s safety net hospital for the poor, will be dissolved soon as officials say it’s no longer needed because of Kentucky’s expansion of Medicaid.More >>
Despite rainy weather, a “strong” Kentucky Derby week helped Louisville-based Churchill Downs Inc. report net income of $78 million in the second quarter of the year, a 12 percent increase from the same period in 2016.More >>
Despite rainy weather, a “strong” Kentucky Derby week helped Louisville-based Churchill Downs Inc. report net income of $78 million in the second quarter of the year, a 12 percent increase from the same period in 2016.More >>
The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development has agreed to provide $1.3 million in state funds to a new nonprofit organization that aims to get more nonstop flights at Louisville International Airport by offering subsides to airlines.More >>
The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development has agreed to provide $1.3 million in state funds to a new nonprofit organization that aims to get more nonstop flights at Louisville International Airport by offering subsides to airlines.More >>
Passport Health Plan is adding to the West Louisville site where it plans to construct an office building to house its roughly 550 employees. The nonprofit managed care organization, which administers Medicaid benefits in the region, spent just shy of $1.2 million on real estate this month.More >>
Passport Health Plan is adding to the West Louisville site where it plans to construct an office building to house its roughly 550 employees. The nonprofit managed care organization, which administers Medicaid benefits in the region, spent just shy of $1.2 million on real estate this month.More >>
Louisville business leaders have formed a nonprofit group aimed at attracting direct flights to cities like Los Angeles and Boston by temporarily subsidizing airlines who agree to add the routes.More >>
Louisville business leaders have formed a nonprofit group aimed at attracting direct flights to cities like Los Angeles and Boston by temporarily subsidizing airlines who agree to add the routes.More >>
Louisville-based Humana Inc. is looking to hire about 500 people for seasonal jobs lasting no more than six months to help sign up seniors for the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.More >>
Louisville-based Humana Inc. is looking to hire about 500 people for seasonal jobs lasting no more than six months to help sign up seniors for the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation fired its chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, on Tuesday as the organization seeks a “new start” following a scathing forensic investigation that found millions of dollars in overspending.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation fired its chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, on Tuesday as the organization seeks a “new start” following a scathing forensic investigation that found millions of dollars in overspending.More >>
Braidy Industries Inc., the company planning to build a $1.3 billion aluminum rolling mill employing about 550 people in eastern Kentucky, announced its six-person board of directors Monday. Management of the company is of special interest to Kentucky taxpayers.More >>
Braidy Industries Inc., the company planning to build a $1.3 billion aluminum rolling mill employing about 550 people in eastern Kentucky, announced its six-person board of directors Monday. Management of the company is of special interest to Kentucky taxpayers.More >>