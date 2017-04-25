Gov. Matt Bevin expected to announce project to bring jobs to ea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Matt Bevin expected to announce project to bring jobs to eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is expected to announce a project that will bring hundreds of jobs to struggling eastern Kentucky.

Bevin has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday.

On the final day of the legislative session lawmakers agreed to let him borrow up to $15 million to land a mystery project.

Bevin promised lawmakers the company would invest up to $1.3 billion and create 500 jobs with an average salary of $75,000 per year. 

