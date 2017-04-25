LMPD Chief Steve Conrad restarts peace walks at Big 4 Bridge

Authorities say some of the girls in the photos and videos were toddlers.

AUTHORITIES: Louisville man with thousands of child porn images wanted to 'trade' pictures of family member

LAt least one person was killed after an accident involving a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday.

The change comes following a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair on a ride operated by a different company.

Police say a Louisville man is facing several charges after several examples of child pornography were found in his possession.

Police say it appears to have been a random assault.

A crash involving a semi and a passenger car shut down Interstate 265 near Old Henry Road on Thursday afternoon.

2 people injured in crash involving semi on I-265 near Old Henry Road

Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.

Fans of Fandomfest now say they feel conned by convention

According to a news release, 56-year-old Jesus Chavez is the owner and operator of Drain Pro, a general maintenance company.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After not holding them for a while, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad restarts his peace walks Tuesday night at the Big 4 Bridge.

LMPD thinks it's the perfect place to spread an important message with the history at the Big 4 Bridge when it comes violence.

The most recent case just a couple weeks ago when a video showing a teen being jumped by a group of kids on the bridge went viral.

By the time police got here, the group was gone.

In 2014, a mob of at least 200 almost seemed to take over the area, where a robbery and assault were reported.

Then, various 911 calls came in as the group flushed into downtown Louisville.

LMPD started the peace walks last summer as a way to connect with the community, and to find better ways to stop the violence.

They say it's worked for them in other parts of the city, and they hope it will work at the walking bridge.

"It was important to us to make sure that we had an additional police presence out here. We've had officers from the downtown area patrol that have been out here addressing problems first, but we wanted to send a message that we're out here and we're interested in what's happening," Chief Steve Conrad said.

