LMPD Chief Steve Conrad restarts peace walks at Big 4 Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After not holding them for a while, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad restarts his peace walks Tuesday night at the Big 4 Bridge.

LMPD thinks it's the perfect place to spread an important message with the history at the Big 4 Bridge when it comes violence. 

The most recent case just a couple weeks ago when a video showing a teen being jumped by a group of kids on the bridge went viral.

By the time police got here, the group was gone.

In 2014, a mob of at least 200 almost seemed to take over the area, where a robbery and assault were reported. 

Then, various 911 calls came in as the group flushed into downtown Louisville.

LMPD started the peace walks last summer as a way to connect with the community, and to find better ways to stop the violence. 

They say it's worked for them in other parts of the city, and they hope it will work at the walking bridge.

"It was important to us to make sure that we had an additional police presence out here. We've had officers from the downtown area patrol that have been out here addressing problems first, but we wanted to send a message that we're out here and we're interested in what's happening," Chief Steve Conrad said. 

