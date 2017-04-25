Oil stains Kentucky Capital steps during religious "ritual" - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Oil stains Kentucky Capital steps during religious "ritual"

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – The steps of Kentucky’s State Capital have been stained with what investigators believe is oil from a religious ritual ceremony.

Surveillance video from April 19 shows five people walking around front steps of the capital building tossing a liquid from bottles while appearing to chant of pray.

Two of the people wore shirts that read “I am my only God.”

During the ritual the group would randomly touch objects, including signs.

The splattered liquid can be seen from the base of the stairs to the top by the capital entry doors - larger stains from puddles appear at the base of the entrance columns. 

The security cameras captured at least ten minutes of the ritual but the group caused no red flags for officers until the next morning when the stains would be seen.

The area, lawn, and steps in front of the capital building is public property so is available to residents 24 hours a day.

“That is really sad they treat our state that way and property we helped pay for and just … disheartening,” said Frankfort resident Robin Vick, who got engaged on the steps years ago.

Kentucky State Police know who is responsible, and the five individuals have taken full responsibility for the actions.

No charges will be filed since investigators believe the tossing of the oil was not a malicious act.

Intentionally or not, residents say the damage is done and can clearly be seen.

“They should do whatever it takes to clean it off and keep the capital open and friendly for visitors for either in-state and we get a lot of tourists especially with the Derby coming up in a couple weeks,” said Byron Roberts, who runs up the steps every day during his workouts.

Cleaning crews have power-washed the stairs, but the stains remain.

Police say the individuals responsible have agreed to pay for damages - which could cost thousands of dollars. 

