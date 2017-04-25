LEWIS | Ballard's Adell focusing on present with a big future ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – June’s Major League Baseball draft is inching closer, but Ballard Bruins outfielder Jordon Adell is focus more on getting his team to June’s state baseball tournament.

Adell is leading the state with 13 home runs, more than twice the competition in second place. On his 18th birthday earlier this month, he knocked in a solo homer and a grand slam.

“I got some pitches I could handle for my birthday and I was able to explode on them,” Adell said.

A lot of major league baseball teams want that power on their team. Adell is projected as a top 15 pick in several mock drafts, but the University of Louisville signee is reluctant to go all in on the draft just now.

“It’s a win-win for me either way. U of L (and) Coach Mac and everything they have going on over there or if it’s professional baseball, then it’s professional baseball. ”

Adell’s father Scott was a lineman at NC State and later with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. His sister Jessica is a member of U of L’s softball and track teams. He credits his family with both succeeding athletically and also staying grounded through this process.

Ballard head coach David Trager knew there was something special about Adell when he first saw him as a seventh grader at Ballard’s baseball camp. A growth spurt between his eighth grade and freshman year galvanized Trager’s feelings about Adell’s potential.

“He didn’t know how to use his body. He was like a baby deer in the outfield, but you just knew that eventually his athleticism was going to catch back up,” Trager said.

It caught up enough to earn the attention of MLB scouts and now enough to earn him a potential huge paycheck in the near future. But for now, the high school baseball life is enough for Adell.

"I go out and play the game of baseball and whatever happens, happens," Adell said.

