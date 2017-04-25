Neighbors claim a shooter is targeting cats in neighborhood near - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Neighbors claim a shooter is targeting cats in neighborhood near Churchill Downs

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Cats are turning up dead in a neighborhood next to Churchill Downs, and some neighbors think it's the work of a sniper.

Neighbors tell WDRB two cats were shot on Monday, and now Louisville Metro Animal Services is investigating the claims.

Residents near Longfield Avenue say they're used to hearing gunshots. But claim recent gunfire killed their pets.

"My neighbor knocked on my door and told me my cat had been shot," Frank McCubbins said.

McCubbins fought back tears while saying his cat Socks, was shot near an alley on Monday.

"I want whoever's doing this to be caught and punished," he said.

McCubbins isn't the only one who's lost a pet this week.

"My cat got shot right in the same area," Eric Giles said.

Neighbors like Giles think their animals are being targeted. But they don't know why.

"In a three-week span, we've had 11 animals turn up missing or turn up dead," Giles said.

"Someone with a .22 is sniper-shooting into the neighborhood," Giles' wife Dawn said.

Investigators with Louisville Metro Animal Services aren't sure who or what is harming the cats or what kind of weapon is being used.

"These allegations are very disturbing. Any time an animal is intentionally harmed is something that we take very seriously," LMAS Spokesperson Erica Coghill said. 

"We do have the body of a cat in our possession and we're going to send that cat off for necropsy," Coghill said.

As neighbors wait on answers about their pets, they worry about their own safety.

"With Derby coming up, it's just terrifying that if at any given point, [a shooter] missed," Giles said.

LMAS is asking neighbors to come forward to help them solve the case. Anyone with information should call LMAS or 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.