Neighbors claim a shooter is targeting cats in neighborhood near Churchill Downs

A new year brings new rules for the restroom at Meyzeek Middle School.

New policy allows Meyzeek Middle School students to use bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity

Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 117,000 vehicles because the bolts in the seat, seat belt or seat belt buckle may fracture.

A 62-year-old man was robbed and beaten to death, and police said a group of teenagers is responsible.

Family says man beaten to death in alley was disabled, couldn't fight back

Police say a Louisville man is facing several charges after several examples of child pornography were found in his possession.

A crash involving a semi and a passenger car shut down Interstate 265 near Old Henry Road on Thursday afternoon.

2 people injured in crash involving semi on I-265 near Old Henry Road

Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.

Fans of Fandomfest now say they feel conned by convention

Sypher was convicted in 2010 of trying to extort millions in cash, cars and a house from University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino.

Karen Sypher goes free after 7-year sentence for extortion, lying to federal agents

According to a news release, 56-year-old Jesus Chavez is the owner and operator of Drain Pro, a general maintenance company.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Cats are turning up dead in a neighborhood next to Churchill Downs, and some neighbors think it's the work of a sniper.

Neighbors tell WDRB two cats were shot on Monday, and now Louisville Metro Animal Services is investigating the claims.

Residents near Longfield Avenue say they're used to hearing gunshots. But claim recent gunfire killed their pets.

"My neighbor knocked on my door and told me my cat had been shot," Frank McCubbins said.

McCubbins fought back tears while saying his cat Socks, was shot near an alley on Monday.

"I want whoever's doing this to be caught and punished," he said.

McCubbins isn't the only one who's lost a pet this week.

"My cat got shot right in the same area," Eric Giles said.

Neighbors like Giles think their animals are being targeted. But they don't know why.

"In a three-week span, we've had 11 animals turn up missing or turn up dead," Giles said.

"Someone with a .22 is sniper-shooting into the neighborhood," Giles' wife Dawn said.

Investigators with Louisville Metro Animal Services aren't sure who or what is harming the cats or what kind of weapon is being used.

"These allegations are very disturbing. Any time an animal is intentionally harmed is something that we take very seriously," LMAS Spokesperson Erica Coghill said.

"We do have the body of a cat in our possession and we're going to send that cat off for necropsy," Coghill said.

As neighbors wait on answers about their pets, they worry about their own safety.

"With Derby coming up, it's just terrifying that if at any given point, [a shooter] missed," Giles said.

LMAS is asking neighbors to come forward to help them solve the case. Anyone with information should call LMAS or 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.