First phase of water main project in the Highlands completed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water company says it just finished part of a major project in the Highlands.

Now crews are in the process of cleaning up the mess on Eastern Parkway after installing a new water main along the road.

Water is now flowing through a little more than two miles of new pipe that was placed inside the original pipe from 1930.

Crews began installing it in November.

They'll work on restoring sidewalks, yards and pavement.

This was just Phase 1 of the project.

The Water Company says the rest of the old water main will be replaced by 2019.

