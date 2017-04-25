UPDATE: Metro Corrections FOP to go ahead with no confidence vote against Director Mark Bolton

Two men checked into a Clarksville hotel this week, and the owner suspected they were carrying counterfeit money.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metro Corrections FOP has voted to go ahead with a no confidence vote for Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton.

The union decided to proceed with the vote, Tuesday night. The decision comes as Bolton faces criticism about safety and security inside Metro Corrections.

Just last month, Corrections FOP President Tracy Dotson filed a dozen grievances against the facility.

Dotson says he's concerned about ongoing issues related to overtime, faulty radios, cameras and intercoms inside the jail.

Corrections officials rejected those concerns, saying they're working to address the issues.

Dotson says he filed the grievances in hopes of forcing a discussion about how to fix problems that put the officers and inmates at risk.

The vote also comes in the wake of a pending audit to determine how much money the overcrowded jail is costing taxpayers. In recent weeks, Metro Corrections has housed as many as 2,500, which is about 700 over capacity.

There's no word yet on when the no confidence vote will happen.

Steve Durham, a spokesman for Metro Corrections, responded with a statement Wednesday afternoon:



"Yesterday, members of Metro Corrections FOP Lodge 77 prepared a motion for a vote of no confidence and has a number of pending grievances over equipment repair, vacancies and jail system overcrowding.

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Director Mark Bolton and his senior leadership team have worked diligently over the past 8 ½ years to manage the care, custody and control of the inmate population and to create a safe environment for staff and inmates.

During this time, Metro Corrections has worked closely with its criminal justice partners, and in 2015 experienced the lowest level average inmate daily population on record. Over the past 14 months, LMDC has experienced unprecedented growth of the inmate population, primarily due to state sentenced inmates awaiting transfer to state DOC beds, including contracted beds in other county jails around the state.

Yesterday, Metro Government was in receipt of a letter from State Department of Corrections Commissioner Ballard advising of a set of strategies to free up capacities and add capacity at existing facilities around the state. Commissioner Ballard expressed that these measures will significantly improve problems with capacity at Metro Corrections. We certainly hold Commissioner Ballard to his word.

The Metro Corrections jail facilities do not control who is admitted or released. We will continue to work with our criminal justice partners both locally and at state levels to develop solutions that promote and enhance public safety and ensure a quality work environment for our staff. A Corrections Academy class is currently underway with 22 recruits, and a concurrent second Academy class will begin in May.

Director Bolton and his team are resolute in responding in a transparent fashion with both the internal and external environment as it relates to public safety on those challenges that are under our direct control and the majority of which require stakeholder participation.

Director Bolton and his team look forward to meeting the challenges ahead."

