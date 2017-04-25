Sports Page Video: Bozich & Crawford talk balancing the Kentucky roster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky center Bam Adebayo’s decision to hire an agent and the imbalance between incoming and returning players for the Wildcats was the subject of The Sports Page segment from WDRB’s Eric Crawford and Rick Bozich. A transcript:

ERIC CRAWFORD: It’s become a rite of spring at the University of Kentucky – we start to count up who’s leaving and who’s coming back, and this year really illustrates a problem for John Calipari with Bam Adebayo’s decision to declare for the NBA Draft and hire an agent, there’s a whole lot more guys leaving than coming back, and that makes it difficult.

RICK BOZICH: You’re right, Eric. Top seven scorers and eight of the top nine are gone. When you look at John Calipari’s record at Kentucky, he went to the Final Four four of the first six years, but the last two years he hasn’t made it. I’d suggest a small tweak – recruit a few more guys who have to be there two or three years, so you have some veterans on the team. Look at North Carolina the last two years, look at Villanova. I know Duke won the championship in 2015, primarily with freshmen, but veteran guys is how you get it done in the tournament.

ERIC: And even if you are primarily freshmen you always need a few veteran guys, even just a couple. In 2012, where’s Kentucky without Darius Miller? You have to ask yourself that question, and because of that, I’m going to – at the risk of sounding like the old fans who wondered why Richie (Farmer) wasn’t playing more – say that John Calipari might want to pay a little more attention to the state of Kentucky, because I think that’s where his answer is. He can find those two-, three-, four-year players right here in Kentucky, maybe up in Indiana, maybe one in Ohio, but that’s where regional recruiting may come in to help Calipari and help fill those gaps and give him a little more continuity.

RICK: That’s right. It’s just a tweak, it’s not a major change. He likes to do tweaks, he’s done it with his defense the last few years. So make that tweak, Coach Cal, and things will turn out better for you.

ERIC: I’m sure he needs our advice, too. He’s not doing very well over there. You can read more about his recruiting and everybody’s NBA decisions at our website, WDRB.com, just go there and click on Sports.

