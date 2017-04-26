UPDATE | Police release more information in search for driver fr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Police release more information in search for driver from fatal hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Officials release the name of a motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run late Tuesday night near Churchill Downs. 

The coroner says 29-year-old DeAnte Washington died of blunt force injuries to the head and neck. He was not wearing a helmet.

Louisville Metro Police are still searching the driver of an SUV who hit Washington. The wreck occurred around 11:30 Tuesday night at Central Avenue and Montana Avenue.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV was turning from Montana on to Central, when the driver hit the motorcycle.

Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley says they are looking for a light colored or silver SUV with damage.

Police say they believe the vehicle could be a Durango, with minimal damage to the driver's side or near the bottom edge of the driver's side of the vehicle. 

"We strongly urge people to stay at the scene no matter what the circumstances are. It will be much better for them that way they could give their side of what happened," said Smiley.

If you were in the area at the time of the crash and saw anything, call 574-LMPD.

