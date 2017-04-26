UPDATE | Police release more information in search for driver from fatal hit-and-run

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he burglarized a home while three residents were sleeping.

The item Kimberly Aubrey is accused of shoplifting, and where police say she was hiding more fake money.

Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.

Fans of Fandomfest now say they feel conned by convention

A 62-year-old man was robbed and beaten to death, and police said a group of teenagers is responsible.

Family says man beaten to death in alley was disabled, couldn't fight back

According to a news release, 56-year-old Jesus Chavez is the owner and operator of Drain Pro, a general maintenance company.

Sypher was convicted in 2010 of trying to extort millions in cash, cars and a house from University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino.

Karen Sypher goes free after 7-year sentence for extortion, lying to federal agents

According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly trying to buy a 1/2-kilo of powder cocaine for $18,000

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Officials release the name of a motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run late Tuesday night near Churchill Downs.

The coroner says 29-year-old DeAnte Washington died of blunt force injuries to the head and neck. He was not wearing a helmet.

Louisville Metro Police are still searching the driver of an SUV who hit Washington. The wreck occurred around 11:30 Tuesday night at Central Avenue and Montana Avenue.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV was turning from Montana on to Central, when the driver hit the motorcycle.

Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley says they are looking for a light colored or silver SUV with damage.

Police say they believe the vehicle could be a Durango, with minimal damage to the driver's side or near the bottom edge of the driver's side of the vehicle.

"We strongly urge people to stay at the scene no matter what the circumstances are. It will be much better for them that way they could give their side of what happened," said Smiley.

If you were in the area at the time of the crash and saw anything, call 574-LMPD.

