Celebrity trainer will serve as Pegasus Parade Grand Marshal

Dolvett Quince Dolvett Quince

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival Officials say celebrity fitness trainer Dolvett Quince will serve as Grand Marshal of this year's Republic Bank Pegasus Parade on Thursday, May 4th.

Quince is just one of several celebrity guests participating in this year's KDF events. Others include singing groups Linkin Bridge and Jimmy Eat World, Miss Kentucky 2016 Laura Jones, and former U of L basketball player Damion Lee.

This year's parade theme is "Louisville on the Move."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

