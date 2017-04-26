Tips for planting the best container garden

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's getting to be that time of year to plant container gardens and vegetable gardens.

When it comes to planting a flower container garden, the experts at Brownsboro Hardware and Paint advise to use a variety of pot sizes and colors. Non-traditional containers like pails or galvanized tubs can add a unique look to a garden.

It also helps to mix tall and short plants, along with vines to give a container garden a complete look.

Gardeners can also add some chalk board paint to display a special message on any pot.

For a container vegetable garden, Brownsboro Hardware and Paint suggests a 4' by 4' raised garden.

You can also use large pots for tomatoes and peppers.

It's good to use plant food when first planting and several weeks later.

