Developers presenting renderings of two proposed hotels for Louisville's Whiskey Row

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Developers have unveiled images of a 15-story building in the works for downtown Louisville's Whiskey Row that will contain two hotels.

Renderings of the new building will be presented Wednesday at a meeting of the Waterfront Development Corp.

A high-end Westin Hotel will be housed in the section of one of the historic buildings at the Whiskey Row development on Main Street. A boutique hotel called Moxy will be in the same building, with an entrance on Washington Street.

"Westin is more up scale," president and CEO of developer, Poe Companies, Steve Poe said. "It certainly caters to business travelers. It caters to up scale people."

Moxy targets young people.

"Everything is done in an edgier way," said Poe. "It's not your father's Buick."

A room at the Westin will cost more than $200 a night and a room at Moxy will cost about $150 a night.

The plan calls for more than 300 rooms and will cost about $90 million.

The new building should open in 2019, not long after the expansion of the Kentucky International Convention Center is finished.

