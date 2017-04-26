Developers presenting renderings of two proposed hotels for Loui - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Developers presenting renderings of two proposed hotels for Louisville's Whiskey Row

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Developers have unveiled images of a 15-story building in the works for downtown Louisville's Whiskey Row that will contain two hotels. 

Renderings of the new building will be presented Wednesday at a meeting of the Waterfront Development Corp.

A high-end Westin Hotel will be housed in the section of one of the historic buildings at the Whiskey Row development on Main Street. A boutique hotel called Moxy will be in the same building, with an entrance on Washington Street. 

"Westin is more up scale," president and CEO of developer, Poe Companies, Steve Poe said. "It certainly caters to business travelers. It caters to up scale people."

Moxy targets young people. 

"Everything is done in an edgier way," said Poe. "It's not your father's Buick."

A room at the Westin will cost more than $200 a night and a room at Moxy will cost about $150 a night. 

The plan calls for more than 300 rooms and will cost about $90 million.

The new building should open in 2019, not long after the expansion of the Kentucky International Convention Center is finished.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.