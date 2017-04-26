2 airline passengers arrested with "cocaine under pants" - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 airline passengers arrested with "cocaine under pants"

Posted:

JAMAICA, N.Y. (WDRB) -- Two men faced charges for using "cocaine under pants" to smuggle drugs into the U.S.

U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New York busted Ariel Garcia and Elvin Montilla-Sosa following a search. Both were on the flight into John F. Kennedy International Airport from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The drugs were not only concealed in what appeared to be an adult diaper but also strapped to their legs.  The packages were filled with white powder that tested positive for cocaine.  

Customs agents say between the two arrests about about 23 pounds of cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of more than $380,000.

Both men were turned over to Homeland Security to face federal narcotics smuggling charges.

