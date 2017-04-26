POLICE: Louisville man stole hundreds of dollars from employer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Graymoor-Devondale Police have arrested a Louisville man after authorities say he committed credit card fraud while he was employed at a local gas station.

Kenneth Ash, 26, was arrested Tuesday.

According to police, Ash allegedly "created a fraudulent credit transaction on a card" worth $907.90, while he was employed at a Speedway gas station, located at 1415 Lyndon Lane, near Westport Road.

Police say Ash was caught on video surveillance using another employee's register. Officials say he then electronically loaded a NetSpend card with the money.

Investigators say when management counted Ash's drawer, there was a deficit of $900.

Authorities say Ash did not come back to work following the incident and store officials were not able to make contact with him.

Store employees then got in touch with police and filed a criminal complaint.

Police say the total amount of money lost was over $500. Ash is charged with theft by deception.

Metro Corrections says Ash has been released on his own recognizance.

