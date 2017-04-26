Oops! Video shows man unknowingly dropping cocaine on floor of Ohio courtroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 39-year-old Ohio man who appeared in court for a minor traffic violation is now facing a felony charge after courtroom cameras recorded him dropping a small bag of cocaine on the floor.

Lemar Reed was entering a plea for the traffic violation in a Lorain municipal courtroom on April 20 when video shows him unknowingly dropping a bag of cocaine out of the baseball cap he had removed from his head before addressing the judge.

The courtroom security officer didn't notice the bag of drugs on the floor until about an hour later. Officials reviewed footage from the camera until Reed was seen dropping the bag.

After field tests confirmed the substance was cocaine, a warrant was immediately issued for Reed's arrest. He is now facing a felony charge for possession of cocaine.

