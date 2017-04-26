Fischer: Google Fiber is coming to Louisville

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he burglarized a home while three residents were sleeping.

The item Kimberly Aubrey is accused of shoplifting, and where police say she was hiding more fake money.

Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.

Fans of Fandomfest now say they feel conned by convention

A 62-year-old man was robbed and beaten to death, and police said a group of teenagers is responsible.

Family says man beaten to death in alley was disabled, couldn't fight back

According to a news release, 56-year-old Jesus Chavez is the owner and operator of Drain Pro, a general maintenance company.

Sypher was convicted in 2010 of trying to extort millions in cash, cars and a house from University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino.

Karen Sypher goes free after 7-year sentence for extortion, lying to federal agents

According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly trying to buy a 1/2-kilo of powder cocaine for $18,000

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

An AT&T worker installs new lines for the company's fiber Internet and TV service in October 2016 in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nineteen months after Google Fiber first expressed interest in Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday that the ultrafast Internet service is coming to the city.

“This next step toward bringing Google Fiber’s super-fast internet network to Louisville demonstrates our city’s commitment to the type of forward-looking innovation that creates opportunities for businesses and families,” Fischer said in a news release.

But there are few details so far about the company’s plans, such as when service will be available and whether Google Fiber will extend fiber wires all the way to customers’ homes as originally envisioned.

Last year Google Fiber acquired a technology called Webpass which delivers high-speed connections wirelessly to multi-unit buildings like apartments.

WDRB has learned that the company plans three pilot locations in different parts of the community.

“Google Fiber plans to test innovative new ways to deploy super-fast Internet, such as the microtrenching technique already approved by the city,” according to a news release from Fischer’s office. “Google Fiber is also working on advancing wireless capabilities that would connect communities even faster.”

The network will be built in phases and the “initial build out will focus on a handful of communities and neighborhoods,” according to the release.

Fischer’s office said Google will apply for its first permit for the work soon.

"The start of construction is an exciting moment for Google Fiber in Louisville," Fischer said. "Building a new fiber network is a big job, and we’re grateful for the continued patience and support of the city’s residents and leaders. Working with our partners, we can’t wait to continue to develop creative ways to bring super fast connectivity to Louisville."

Google’s commitment to Louisville comes after the city passed, and spent money to defend, an ordinance that would make it easier for new broadband providers like Google Fiber to attach their equipment to utility poles.

AT&T, which has sued Louisville over the ordinance, has in the meantime wired many parts of the metro area for its own AT&T Fiber service, which offers a similarly ultrafast connection.

AT&T Fiber is now available at more than 50,000 locations – mostly homes – in Louisville and southern Indiana, said AT&T spokesman Joe Burgan. Neighborhoods wired include Beechmont, Chickasaw, Germantown, Highlands, Irish Hill, Newburg, Parkland and Smoketown, he said.

Google Fiber will release more details about its roll-out at a later date, according to the release. Residents can sign up for notifications about Google Fiber’s progress.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook.

