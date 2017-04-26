CRAWFORD | ESPN reports Vikings won't pick up fifth-year option - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CRAWFORD | ESPN reports Vikings won't pick up fifth-year option on Bridgewater

Associated Press photo. Associated Press photo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Minnesota Vikings are unlikely to pick up a fifth-year option on the contract of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

The former University of Louisville star quarterback has been sidelined since suffering a catastrophic knee injury – a torn ACL and knee dislocation -- during a preseason workout last August, and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer late last month acknowledged that he has “no idea” whether Bridgewater will play in 2017.

Bridgewater’s contract is guaranteed through the coming season, when he’s scheduled to make $1.354 million. The option year was to be worth upwards of $11 million, but the Vikings appear unwilling to risk committing to an amount without any kind of certainty on when Bridgewater will return, how effective he’ll be when he does, or what kind of complications he could face.

Bridgewater hasn’t spoken publicly in months, though he did release an Instagram video of himself throwing a football late last month.

Vikings GM Rick Spielman told ESPN’s Schefter that Bridgewater is working hard on a return.

"He's been in here working as hard as anyone, fighting his way back. I wouldn't put it past that kid how quickly he can come back," Spielman said. "But it's still unknown. You know, Bradford was here the very first day and leading the group, and we are very fortunate to have both of those players at that position on our roster right now."

