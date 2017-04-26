CRAWFORD | Louisville QB Kyle Bolin will transfer to Rutgers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CRAWFORD | Louisville QB Kyle Bolin will transfer to Rutgers

WDRB photo by Eric Crawford WDRB photo by Eric Crawford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Former University of Louisville quarterback Kyle Bolin, who announced his intention to transfer after the Cardinals’ spring game, will enroll at Rutgers, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Bolin visited Piscataway, N.J., last weekend on a recruiting visit and enters a quarterback competition that includes Giovanni Rescigno and Jonathan Lewis, but has more career starts than both of those combined.

The former four-star recruit out of Lexington had slid to No. 3 on U of L’s depth chart in favor of redshirt freshman Jawon Pass. After staying in Louisville last season to back up eventual Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and learn from head coach Bobby Petrino, Bolin will leave Louisville with his degree and will be eligible to play at Rutgers immediately.

He chose Rutgers over Western Michigan, Northern Illinois and Texas, which got into the mix late.

In his Louisville career, Bolin threw for 2,104 yards and 13 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 58.3.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

