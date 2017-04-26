Officials identify man killed in crash on I-64 west near Blanken - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials identify man killed in crash on I-64 west near Blankenbaker Pkwy.

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have released the name of a man killed Tuesday morning in a crash that happened on I-64 west on near Blankenbaker Parkway.

The victim was 48-year-old Song Han, according to Deputy Coroner Scott Russ. Officials say Han died from multiple blunt force trauma.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Kenneth Hatmaker says the crash happened when a pick-up truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle.

Investigators say the car was stuck in rush hour traffic and the collision caused it to land on the side of the road. 

Police say three other people were inside the car and were taken to hospitals. At this time, officials aren't releasing information about the conditions of the other passengers.

The driver of the pick-up truck is expected to be okay and is not expected to face any charges.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.