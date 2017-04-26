Tips ahead of the KDF Marathon & Mini Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New runners are getting excited about Saturday, April 29th's Marathon & Mini Marathon.

Keith Kaiser got some advice from Dan Delph of Norton Sports Health if the weather doesn't cooperate.

Delph says wear a hat to shield the rain, do not wear cotton, and make a poncho out of a trash bag.

The trash bag (with cutouts for your arms and head) keeps you dry at the start and through the race.

It can easily be ripped off when the weather breaks.

The races are Saturday, April 29th and start at 7:30 a.m.

The Race Expo opens Thursday in the West Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center.

Runners can pick up their race packets and check out the vendors from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The Race Expo continues Friday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

