Louisville real estate developer Carl Ray dies at 77

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Longtime Louisville real estate developer Carl Ray Jr. died Tuesday at age 77, according to Eileen Nelson Smith, his associate for 32 years.

Ray's projects included the Spring Hill and Holly Springs subdivisions, the River Green business park and the Old Henry Crossings office park off Old Henry Road at the Snyder Freeway.

Ray's full obituary, provided by Smith, is below.

